Hood recorded six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes Friday in a 125-119 win versus Dallas.

Though Dallas shot 54.3 percent, Hood was at the right place and time to tie his career best in rebounds - which he had not achieved since 2018. He remains an inadequate option for boards despite Friday's season high. In fact, the six-year veteran is averaging a career low of 1.8 rebounds across 36 games during this campaign.