Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: To join first unit
Hood is starting Friday's game against the Pelicans, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
With Maurice Harkless (knee) out of commission, Hood gets the call at small forward. Hood was held out of Portland's previous game due to a hip issue, but he's returned to health and should play without a minutes restriction Friday night.
