Hood (Achilles) will begin the season on a minutes limit, Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report reports.

As expected, the organization will ease Hood back into a full workload following his recovery from a torn Achilles last season. He was seeing 29.5 minutes per game before the injury, but that kind of opportunity might not be there in 2020-21, as the Trail Blazers got deeper during the offseason. After he's eased back into things, he could certainly see minutes in the mid-20s.