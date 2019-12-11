Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Undergoes successful surgery
Hood (Achilles) underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair his ruptured left Achilles tendon.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Richard Ferkel in California and will keep Hood sidelined for the remainder of the season. A timetable for his return should come into focus once Hood is further along in his recovery.
