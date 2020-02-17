Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Upbeat about rehab process
Hood said earlier this month that he's ahead of schedule in his rehab from December surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles' tendon and expects to return to the court during the 2019-20 season, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
The recovery process for Achilles surgery typically lasts at least seven months, so Hood could be able to gain full medical clearance ahead of training camp next season if his rehab continues to go smoothly. At this stage in his program, Hood is spending six days a week at the Trail Blazers' practice facility, mainly performing toe raises, squats and pool exercises as he looks to rebuild strength in his left leg. Hood has been sporting a walking boot in the two months post-surgery, though he hopes to rid himself of it once the Blazers reconvene after the All-Star break. The 27-year-old wing's contract expires in July, but he's expected to exercise his $6 million player option for 2020-21 to remain on the Blazers' roster heading into next season.
