Hood will come off the bench for Thursday's game against Houston, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hood will come off the bench after missing Monday's loss to the Thunder due to a thigh bruise. Hood has seen at least 25 minutes of action in each of his last two appearances.
