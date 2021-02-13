Hood won't return to Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to left foot soreness, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
It's not clear when Hood sustained the injury, but he'll be unable to contribute late in the second half due to his left foot soreness. He posted four points (2-5 FG) and one rebound over 12 minutes prior to his departure.
