Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Will not return Saturday
Hood left Saturday's game against the Suns with right hip soreness and will not return, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
It's unclear the severity of the injury at the moment, and more information should come out following Saturday's game. At this time, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
