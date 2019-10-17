Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Will start Wednesday
Hood (back) will get the start Wednesday against Utah, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Hood, who missed Saturday's game against the Suns due to back spasms, will return to the court Wednesday. The presumptive starter at small forward, Hood averaged 9.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.4 minutes across 27 games for Portland last year.
