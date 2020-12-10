Hood (Achilles) will not play in Friday's preseason opener against the Kings, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
Coach Terry Stotts noted that Hood needs to get into better shape before playing but that there's a good chance he'll play Sunday.
