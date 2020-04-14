Hood (Achilles) is working out one-on-one with Trail Blazers' trainers three times per week, Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report reports. He also notes that while he's undecided on his player option for next season, he "fully expects" to be on the team in 2020-21.

Hood has presumably shed his walking boot, which is an important milestone in his recovery. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he may not be able to rehab as aggressively as he would otherwise, but the expectation remains that he'll be ready for the early portion of the 2020-21 campaign.