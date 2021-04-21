Hollis-Jefferson will come off the bench Tuesday against the Clippers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
After a one-game stint in the starting five, Hollis-Jefferson returns to the bench while Derrick Jones gets the nod. In his three appearances with the Blazers, Hollis-Jefferson averaged 3.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.3 minutes.
