Hollis-Jefferson will come off the bench Tuesday against the Clippers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

After a one-game stint in the starting five, Hollis-Jefferson returns to the bench while Derrick Jones gets the nod. In his three appearances with the Blazers, Hollis-Jefferson averaged 3.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.3 minutes.