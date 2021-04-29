Hollis-Jefferson produced just two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 130-109 victory over Memphis.

Hollis-Jefferson recently signed a deal to remain with the Trail Blazers for the rest of the season, although from a fantasy perspective, he is unlikely to make any waves. Barring injuries to key players, it appears he is simply going to be providing depth off the bench on most nights.