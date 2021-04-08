Hollis-Jefferson officially signed a 10-day contract with the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Hollis-Jefferson completed his quarantine period, which included six negative coronavirus tests, and has officially signed with Portland. He may make his debut Thursday against the Jazz.
