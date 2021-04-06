Hollis-Jefferson intends to sign a 10-day deal with the Trail Blazers once he completes a mandatory quarantine that includes six negative COVID-19 test results, Dylan Mickanen of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Reports of Hollis-Jefferson joining the Trail Blazers first surfaced Friday, so he's unlikely to complete his quarantine before Tuesday's game against the Clippers. Portland could officially add him to the roster prior to Thursday's matchup with the Jazz, opening a week-and-a-half-long window to evaluate him for a second 10-day deal or a rest-of-season contract. Hollis-Jefferson's most recent NBA action came with the Raptors last season, when he averaged 7.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.7 minutes per contest over 60 appearances.