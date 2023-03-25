Arcidiacono ended Friday's 124-96 loss to the Bulls with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six assists and two steals across 22 minutes.

Arcidiacono topped 20 minutes for the second straight game, one of a number of borderline options who could potentially see a larger role moving forward. While he has thus far been unable to make the most of his increased playing time, he is a name to watch, especially for anyone needing assists and steals.