Arcidiacono (back) logged 17 minutes in Sunday's 127-110 loss to the Pelicans, finishing with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal.

After missing the Blazers' last eight games with a lower-back injury, Arcidiacono was cleared ahead of the opening tip and ended up settling in as the top backup behind starting point guard Anfernee Simons. Damian Lillard sat out Sunday with a calf injury and could be back in action for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, and if that's the case, Arcidiacono will be a prime candidate to move out of the rotation entirely.