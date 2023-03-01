Arcidiacono (back) remains out for Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans.

Arcidiacono is scheduled for his third consecutive absence. the injury comes at a poor time, having played 34 minutes in the game prior to it, but he will almost assuredly return to a much smaller role when cleared with Damian Lillard healthy and Anfernee Simons (ankle) drawing closer. Arcidiacono's next opportunity to play arrives Friday in Atlanta in the first of a six-game road trip.