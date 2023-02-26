Arcidiacono is out for Sunday's game against the Rockets due to lower back pain, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Arcidiacono got the start Thursday while Damian Lillard (rest) sat out. However, after playing 34 minutes and posting nine points, six rebounds and six assists, Arcidiacono will need some rest himself. His absence shouldn't affect the rotation.

