Arcidiacono produced nine points (3-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and six assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 133-116 loss to the Kings.

With Damian Lillard resting, Arcidiacono saw his first massive workload of the season. Prior to Thursday, the backup point guard hadn't cleared double digit minutes all season. With Portland off until Sunday, Arcidiacono won't be picked up in too many fantasy leagues since Lillard will likely be back for that one.