Arcidiacono will not start Wednesday's game against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Arcidiacono's three-game stretch with the starters will come to a close as the Trail Blazers trot out a lineup of Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, Kevin Knox, Nassir Little and Drew Eubanks. However, Arcidiacono had been handling a limited role in his time as a starter, averaging 2.0 points, 4.0 assists and 1.4 rebounds over 21.7 minutes per game in his last three.