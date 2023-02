Arcidiacono was shipped to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Arciadiacono was thrown into the trade for cap reasons, as he and Svi Mykhailiuk were added to the deal that was initially a 1-for-1 swap of Josh Hart and Cam Reddish. Arcidiacono has not recorded more than six minutes in a single game this season with New York and should face similar struggles in Portland if the team opts to keep him around.