Arcidiacono (back) is listed as questionable on the initial injury report for Sudnay's game versus the Pelicans.

Arcidiacono has been immediately ruled out on the injury reports for his eight previous absences. However, he is listed as questionable for Sunday, suggesting he's nearing a return to the floor. Even if Arcidiacono is cleared to return against New Orleans, he's unlikely to be a major factor in the rotation.