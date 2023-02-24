Arcidiacono will start Thursday against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
With the Trail Blazers missing four of their typical five starters, Arcidiacono will get the start against Sacramento. This will be the guard's first start of the season and he hasn't seen more than seven minutes in a game this year.
