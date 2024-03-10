Henderson (thigh) will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Henderson missed the past eight games for Portland, and while there are no restrictions reported, it's likely that the Trail Blazers will ease him back into things. In his last four appearances before his injury, Henderson averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers.