Henderson (nose) will play Sunday against the Lakers.
Henderson was deemed a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Lakers, but he has been upgraded to available after testing out his condition pregame. The rookie has been playing well of late, averaging 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 25.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
