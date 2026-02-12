Henderson is available for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Henderson recorded 18 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 loss to the Timberwolves, and it was widely assumed that he would be held out for injury maintenance Thursday. However, it appears that he has the green light, but it's fair to expect a modest workload at best.