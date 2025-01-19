Henderson is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Rockets.
After starting the last two games for the Trail Blazers, the second-year guard will come off the bench against Houston. The 20-year-old guard has started five games for Portland this season, averaging 16.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in that role. He had been starting in place of Deni Avdija (ankle), who is still on the mend, but the team is going with Jerami Grant as a starter in his return Saturday.
