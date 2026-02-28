Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson will move to the bench for Saturday's game against Charlotte, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
This is an expected move with Donovan Clingan returning from a one-game absence. Henderson is expected to maintain a sizable role off the bench.
