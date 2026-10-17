Henderson logged 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 19 minutes during Portland's 128-118 preseason loss to Golden STate.

Henderson had a poor night from beyond the arc, but he was accurate enough on other parts of the floor to finish as the Trail Blazers' third-leading scorer behind Damian Lillard (23 points) and Ja Morant (19 points). Lillard and Morant are projected to be the Trail Blazers' starting backcourt for the 2026-27 season, with Henderson and veteran Jrue Holiday (rest) coming off the bench.