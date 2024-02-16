Henderson (foot) is starting Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Henderson was added to the injury report as probable due to a left foot sprain, and he's since been given the green light to participate in Thursday's contest. He's also in line for his first start since Jan. 14, with head coach Chauncey Billups stating in pregame that Henderson deserves the start due to how well he's been playing of late. Billups also added that he expects to see Henderson in the starting lineup for the rest of the season, per Highkin.