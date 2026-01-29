Henderson (hamstring) has been cleared to participate in contact drills at practice, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

It's a significant step forward for Henderson, who is entering the final stages of his rehab from a torn left hamstring that's prevented him from making his season debut. The third-year guard is likely to require a ramp-up period before being cleared for game action. Henderson is also slated for heavy restrictions once he's deemed ready to take the court for Portland.