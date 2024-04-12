Henderson amassed 18 points (7-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 100-92 loss to the Warriors.

Henderson is Portland's point guard of the future, and he's able to fully realize his potential amid absences from Anfernee Simons (knee) and Malcolm Brogdon (elbow). Portland has cash invested in Henderson as part of a youth-based rebuild with Henderson, Deandre Ayton and Simons as centerpieces. Portland had only eight players in the rotation Thursday, so the rookie's usage will be substantial as the season draws to a close.