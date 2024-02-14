Henderson logged 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and nine assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 121-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Henderson and Anfernee Simons were back in action during Tuesday's loss, and after a poor showing from Matisse Thybulle, Henderson may find his way back into the starting lineup. His nine assists led the team, and he showed no ill effects from the foot injury that forced him to miss two games.