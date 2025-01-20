Henderson racked up 25 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 113-102 victory over the Bulls.

Henderson moved to the starting lineup for this contest due to the absence of Anfernee Simons (elbow), and the second-year guard extended his impressive stretch of play. Since going scoreless in a loss to the Pistons on Jan. 7, Henderson has scored at least 20 points in four of his last seven contests, averaging 19.6 points, 6.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest.