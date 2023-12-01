Henderson put up two points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven assists and one rebound in 22 minutes during Thursday's 103-95 win over the Cavaliers.

In his four appearances since returning to action from his nine-game absence, Henderson has come off the bench, averaging 22.0 minutes, 7.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.3 steals while shooting a paltry 31.4 percent from the floor. The highly touted rookie has certainly endured some inconsistency to start the season, but it's possible the Trail Blazers could insert him back into the starting lineup as they prioritize their future.