Henderson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Jazz but won't start, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Henderson has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday after missing the previous nine contests due to a right ankle sprain. The rookie guard was averaging 8.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 28.2 minutes across his first five appearances before going down to injury. Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe will likely remain as Portland's starting backcourt, and Henderson will operate on a minutes restriction against Utah.