Henderson (quadriceps) remains day-to-day after an MRI confirmed a contusion Monday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Henderson has missed the past two games for Portland but could return as soon as Tuesday against the Clippers. The second-year guard has had a quiet start to the campaign, averaging 11.7 points, 5.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Won't play Sunday vs. Dallas•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Won't play Friday vs. Kings•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Late addition to injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Season-high minutes count in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Getting green light•