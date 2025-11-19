Henderson (hamstring) has been limited to stationary shooting and dribbling and is considered week-to-week moving forward, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

Henderson tore his left hamstring in September and doesn't appear close to making his season debut. The third-year point guard said he has yet to progress to jumping, and he will presumably have several more steps to clear in his rehab before being cleared to resume contact drills. Until Henderson can return, Caleb Love, Rayan Rupert and Sidy Cissoko are candidates for increased minutes in the backcourt behind Jrue Holiday (calf) and Shaedon Sharpe.