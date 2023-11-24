Henderson (ankle) finished with three points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 121-105 win over the Jazz.

After getting in some conditioning work in the G League on Tuesday, Henderson somewhat surprisingly returned to action for the Trail Blazers on Wednesday after missing the previous nine contests with a right ankle sprain. The Trail Blazers still elected to ease Henderson back into the fold in a bench role, and while the rookie was able to dish out seven assists in his limited minutes, he struggled with his shooting and turned the ball over three times. Henderson should see his minutes creep up in the Trail Blazers' upcoming games and will eventually recapture a spot in the starting lineup, but fantasy managers should still expect some inefficiency from the young point guard. Because of his poor shooting, Henderson will likely continue to retain far more value in points leagues than category leagues.