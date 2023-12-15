Henderson chipped in 23 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 35 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 122-114 loss to the Jazz.

The Blazers trailed by 27 points heading into the fourth quarter, allowing both teams to give plenty of run to their second units, but Henderson rallied the troops for a late surge to make the final score respectable. It's the first career double-double for the rookie, and now that he's healthy, Henderson is beginning to look like the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Over his last eight games he's averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.0 boards and 1.5 threes, and those numbers could improve further as he grows more comfortable being the leader of Portland's bench crew.