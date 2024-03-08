Henderson (adductor) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Rockets.

According to Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com, head coach Chauncey Billups said Wednesday that he's hopeful Henderson plays this weekend, but the rookie point guard looks more likely to make it back Saturday versus the Raptors than he does Friday. While Henderson appears on tap to miss at least one more contest due to a left adductor strain, Ashton Hagans and Dalano Banton should be in store for expanded roles in Portland's backcourt.