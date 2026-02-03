Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Doubtful for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (hamstring) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
This marks the first time Henderson has been upgraded to doubtful so far this season, so he's taking steps in the right direction. He was also cleared to practice with contact recently, meaning he's presumably in the final phases of his rehab progression.
