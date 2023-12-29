Henderson closed Thursday's 118-105 loss to the Spurs with 25 points (8-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes.

Making his first start since Nov. 1 with both Anfernee Simons (illness) and Shaedon Sharpe (thigh) in street clothes, Henderson rose to the occasion in a matchup with 2023 first overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Henderson, who was selected two picks later, set a new career scoring high while continuing a strong run from three-point range that has seen him shoot 40.6 percent (13-for-32) from beyond the arc over the last nine contests. The 19-year-old still has plenty of rough edges to his game -- he committed five fouls and six turnovers Thursday -- but Henderson's beginning to flash his upside on a more frequent basis.