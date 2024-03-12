Henderson totaled 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and eight assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 121-99 loss to Boston.

Making just his second start since Jan. 14, Henderson led the Blazers in assists, although he also led the team with five turnovers. The third overall pick in the 2023 has had a bumpy rookie campaign due to injuries, but when he's been on the court of late he's been productive. He's scored in double digits in eight straight contests dating back to Jan. 29, averaging 17.0 points, 5.6 assists, 3.0 boards and 1.5 threes over that stretch.