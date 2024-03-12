Henderson totaled 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and eight assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 121-99 loss to Boston.
Making just his second start since Jan. 14, Henderson led the Blazers in assists, although he also led the team with five turnovers. The third overall pick in the 2023 has had a bumpy rookie campaign due to injuries, but when he's been on the court of late he's been productive. He's scored in double digits in eight straight contests dating back to Jan. 29, averaging 17.0 points, 5.6 assists, 3.0 boards and 1.5 threes over that stretch.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Unrestricted Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Returns to action with 13 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Available off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Probable Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Out for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Doubtful for Friday•