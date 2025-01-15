Henderson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
With Deni Avdija (ankle) sidelined Tuesday, Henderson will draw his first start for the Blazers since Nov. 20. The former lottery pick is averaging 8.7 points, 7.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 27.9 minutes over three games with Portland's first unit this year.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Hits for 20 points in reserve role•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Posts dud Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Dishes out eight dimes•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Steals five balls in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Sinks go-ahead jumper for win•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Posts solid numbers in backcourt•