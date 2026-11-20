Henderson finished Thursday's 124-114 win over the Bucks with 27 points (8-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes.

Henderson erupted after scoring just 19 combined points across his previous two games, when he shot 0-for-9 from deep. Injuries to Ja Morant (hamstring) and Deni Avdija (foot) have created additional opportunities, but Thursday's exceptional shooting efficiency appears difficult to sustain. His expanded workload warrants monitoring