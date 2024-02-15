Henderson is listed as questionable for Thursday's games versus game versus the Timberwolves due to a left foot sprain.
Henderson is expected to play in his second straight contest Thursday after sitting out Portland's two prior games due to a left foot sprain. If he's upgraded to available, the rookie guard should serve as Portland's primary option off the bench in the backcourt.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Collects nine assists in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Will play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Handed questionable tag•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Questionable to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson: Not playing Thusday•