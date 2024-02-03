Henderson accumulated 30 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 120-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Henderson did most of his damage in the second quarter after Toumani Camara faded into the woodwork. Portland found the most success with a small-ball lineup of Henderson, Malcom Brogdon and Anfernee Simons as they tried to stay competitive without Jerami Grant (back) in the lineup. The wheels fell off when Henderson took a seat in the third quarter, and although he helped the team get back on track with seven points in the fourth quarter, Grant's absence was sorely felt despite masterful efforts from the backcourt.