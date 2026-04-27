Henderson chipped in zero points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 114-93 loss to the Spurs in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Henderson couldn't hit the side of a barn, missing all seven of his shot attempts as the Trail Blazers fell behind 3-1 in the series. Despite leading by 18 points at halftime, Portland allowed San Antonio to go on a 13-0 run to begin the second half. From that point, the Spurs held all the momentum, running away with a comfortable victory. Now trailing 3-1, Portland will have to turn things around in San Antonio, should it want to extend the series.